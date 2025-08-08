Drone and Digital Twin Technology Supports Upgrade Work at Cardiff’s City Hall

Progress is well underway on heating upgrade works at Cardiff’s City Hall, commissioned by Cardiff Council and being carried out by Andrew Scott Ltd.

The first phase of the works focuses on replacing the outdated mechanical and electrical infrastructure. This includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, and commissioning of a new permanent heating solution across the South, West, and East wings of City Hall. Key areas within the scope include the Council Chambers, the Upper Great Hall and the Lower Hall.

In parallel with phase 1 upgrades, associated architectural and builders’ works are being undertaken to ensure seamless integration of modern systems within the fabric of the culturally significant building.

The Grade I listed Edwardian landmark was opened by Lord Bute in 1906. Given City Hall's listed status, all work is being carried out under strict heritage oversight, with a strong emphasis on carefully protecting historic internal features such as decorative ceilings, stained glass, sculptures, historic paintings and original finishes. The project team is working closely with conservation officers and heritage specialists to ensure that interventions are sympathetic, reversible where possible, and in keeping with the building’s original character and iconic landmark status.

To inform and support the restoration effort, drone technology has been deployed to survey roof structures and external elevations, providing detailed visual assessments while minimising risk to delicate masonry and avoiding intrusive access methods.

Project management team Gleeds used a photographic digital twin for a comprehensive internal survey of the building, capturing accurate spatial data and high-resolution imagery to support detailed analysis and planning.

Mark Bowen, Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, said:

“We’re proud to be working closely with Cardiff Council to deliver this important project at Cardiff’s iconic City Hall. Our team is dedicated to preserving the building’s historic character while carefully integrating the modern infrastructure it needs to serve future generations. It’s a privilege to contribute to a project of such cultural significance, and we’re making strong progress thanks to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved.”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, Cllr Russell Goodway said: