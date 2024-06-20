Drinks Company Sponsors Business Awards

A drinks wholesaler which has been a previous winner at a regional business awards is giving back by becoming a sponsor.

Crickhowell-based Cellar Drinks Company won the Micro Business Award in 2021 and the Small Business Growth Award in 2022 at the Powys Business Awards.

Now it is sponsoring the Small Business Growth category at this year’s Powys Business Awards, to be held at Derring Lines, Brecon on October 4.

Since acquiring the business in January 2021, owners Rhys and Chyrelle Anstee have expanded it to 17 employees and doubled the size of their warehouse to 20,000 square feet.

This expansion was facilitated by acquiring the adjacent warehouse, creating customised spaces for wine and spirits storage and premium office areas.

“These awards are fantastic for highlighting the achievements of businesses across Powys,” said Rhys. “After winning awards for two consecutive years, we are thrilled to give back by becoming a sponsor.”

The Powys Business Awards, organised by the Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from various sponsors, celebrate the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county.

Specialising in the sale of beers, ciders, wines, spirits and soft drinks to the licensed trade, Cellar Drinks Company distributes products from many of the nation's leading breweries.

The company has significantly expanded its customer base from a 50-mile radius to encompass the whole of Mid and South Wales, catering to pubs, bars and restaurants and also to large-scale, high-profile events.

Rhys, a former brewing company director, and Chyrelle, who has more than 20 years of experience in the digital industry, have effectively combined their expertise to drive the business forward.

“We achieved our five-year business plan goals within three years, and we aim to continue this growth because, in business, you can never afford to sit still,” said Rhys. “We have seen notable growth in categories such as wine. Being part of an exclusive independent wine buying group gives us access to wines from all over the world, enhancing our offerings to all customers.”

Powys Business Awards are open to companies, organisations, social enterprises and charities. There are 12 award categories this year as well as the overall Powys Business of the Year and discretionary Judges Award.

Closing date for entries is July 21.