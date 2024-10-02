DPP Planning Cardiff Announces Key Appointment to its Senior Leadership Team

DPP, one of the UK’s leading independent planning consultancies, has made a key appointment to its senior team in Cardiff.
Nathan Slater has joined the business in his new role as Senior Planner, after spending eight years at Vale of Glamorgan Council, where he most recently held the position of Project Manager.
Nathan was previously a Planner at Walsingham Planning in Bristol, and has particular experience in delivering planning consents for residential and school projects and worked as an in-house project manager for such projects while working at the Vale of Glamorgan Council. Nathan has also recently become a chartered member of the RTPI.
Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, said:
“We’re delighted to have a new addition joining the senior leadership team here at DPP in Nathan. He brings with him unrivalled knowledge and expertise and is already adding value to us both as a team and most importantly to our clients.
“As an independent consultancy, it’s crucial for us to continue investing in talent, nurturing our team and bringing on board the best in the business so that we can offer our clients a unique perspective and a breadth of knowledge that they can’t find elsewhere, which I’m confident our Senior Planner will help us continue to achieve.
“Nathan joins us at a very exciting time for the business. Following the promotion of three existing team members into senior roles earlier in the year we’re experiencing a period of significant growth for the consultancy. Being able to foster talent within the team in this way, in addition to bringing in new and fresh expertise to the business is putting us in very good stead for 2025 and beyond.”