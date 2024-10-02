DPP Planning Cardiff Announces Key Appointment to its Senior Leadership Team

DPP, one of the UK’s leading independent planning consultancies, has made a key appointment to its senior team in Cardiff.

Nathan Slater has joined the business in his new role as Senior Planner, after spending eight years at Vale of Glamorgan Council, where he most recently held the position of Project Manager.

Nathan was previously a Planner at Walsingham Planning in Bristol, and has particular experience in delivering planning consents for residential and school projects and worked as an in-house project manager for such projects while working at the Vale of Glamorgan Council. Nathan has also recently become a chartered member of the RTPI.

Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, said: