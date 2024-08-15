DPP Planning Announces Promotion at its Cardiff Office to Bolster Expanding Consultancy

DPP, one of the UK’s leading independent planning consultancies, has made a key promotion at its Cardiff office.

Tom Molyneux Wright, Principal Planner at DPP, has been promoted to Associate Director.

Tom is a graduate of the University of West of England and relocated from a planning consultancy in Bristol in 2018 to join DPP as a planner. He worked his way up the ladder and has now been recognised by his peers within the consultancy and has been promoted to Associate Director. Tom is as a Corporate Member of the RTPI Cymru Executive Committee, helping inform and shape planning policy in Wales.

Tom works on a range of sectors on projects across Wales and Southern England, recently securing consent at appeal for a 419-bed purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Beeston, as well as the zero carbon in operation West Coventry Academy.

Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, said of Tom’s promotion:

“There is nothing I like better than seeing colleagues thrive at DPP and that’s just what we have witnessed with Tom. “Being able to nurture talent is part of our DNA at DPP and seeing our younger staff members progress and contribute so much to not only us as a business, but also to our client’s work is so rewarding.”

Gareth added: