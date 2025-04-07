WCS Group Acquires Cardiff Life Awards

WCS Group has acquired the Cardiff Life Awards for an undisclosed sum from Bath-based MediaClash.

The WCS Group now brings together WCS Agency, Cardiff Life Magazine, Talent Cymru and the Cardiff Life Awards.

Chelsea Pinches-Burrowes, Founder of WCS Group, said:

“It’s an honour to acquire the Cardiff Life Awards – a staple in our city’s annual events calendar. These awards celebrate the energy, resilience and innovation of Cardiff’s business community, and we’re excited to take them into their next chapter. “MediaClash has done some fantastic work over the past 10 years, shaping the awards into one of the city’s most respected and anticipated events.” “Bringing the awards into the WCS fold allows for powerful synergy with Cardiff Life Magazine and its digital platforms – enabling us to create year-round momentum, content and celebration for our city’s businesses. We’re already looking ahead to 2026 and beyond. Exciting developments are coming – watch this space.”

Greg Ingham, co-founder of MediaClash, added:

“We’re delighted to agree this deal, which reunites the Cardiff Life Awards with Cardiff Life. They’ll be in great hands with Chelsea and her team. “We went out on a high note on March 6 with an excellent Cardiff Life Awards, our tenth and last. I’m proud of what we’ve done with the awards: singular, celebratory, much loved by the Cardiff community. Proud too of the superb support we’ve had from the Cardiff business community. “We’ll be working with WCS to ensure an excellent handover – and we’ll be there next spring, cheering on the new era of the Cardiff Life Awards. Thank you. It’s been a blast.”

The WCS Group said it was focused on “future-proofing” the Cardiff Life Awards while enhancing its reach, visibility and impact. Plans are already in motion to elevate the 2026 awards with new categories, expanded business involvement and a dynamic campaign across print, digital and in-person channels, it said.