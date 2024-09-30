Dozens of Venues to Take Part in Welsh Museums Festival 2024

Museums across Wales will host a week of free activities during the Welsh Museums Festival 2024.
Running from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November, the week will include the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, where young visitors can visit just one participating museum during half-term to win a prize, such as a den-making kit, or six museums until the end of March 2025 to win a brand-new scooter.
Rachael Rogers, spokesperson for the Welsh Museums Federation, which organises the Festival said:
“With just under a month to go, we’re excited to welcome visitors through our doors during October half-term, as part of the Welsh Museums Festival. Whether you’re looking to dive into Welsh history or explore the incredible exhibitions on offer, planning your day out will ensure that you can make the most of our annual event.”
Some of the museums taking part in the Festival include:
North Wales
- Porthmadog Maritime Museum
- Royal Welch Fusilier Museum
- Sir Henry Jones Museum
- Mold Museum and Library
- Greenfield Valley Museum and Heritage Park
- Storiel
- Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw
- Penmaenmawr Museum
- Oriel Môn
- Brambell Natural History Museum
- Wrexham Museum
- Yr Ysgwrn
- Ruthin Gaol Museum
- Conwy Culture Centre
- Llŷn Maritime Museum
South Wales
- Nantgarw China Works Museum
- Abergavenny Museum
- Torfaen Museum
- Chepstow Museum
- Firing Line Museum, Cardiff Castle
- National Museum of Cardiff
- Pontypridd Museum
- Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery
- Rhondda Heritage Park
- Shire Hall Museum
Mid and West Wales
- The Egypt Centre
- Dylan Thomas Centre
- Tenby Museum and Art Gallery
- Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre
- National Wool Museum
- Parc Howard Museum
- Dylan Thomas Boathouse
- Carmarthenshire Museum
- Milford Haven Museum
- National Waterfront Museum
- Glynn Vivian Art Gallery
- Swansea Museum
- Y Gaer, Museum, Art Gallery & Library
- Ceredigion Museum
- CARAD TimeScape Rhayader
The Welsh Museums Festival is generously funded by the Welsh Government and organised by the Federation of Museums and Art Galleries of Wales, the leading advocacy body for Welsh museums.
For more details and to start planning your day out, visit here.