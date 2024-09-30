Dozens of Venues to Take Part in Welsh Museums Festival 2024

Museums across Wales will host a week of free activities during the Welsh Museums Festival 2024.

Running from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November, the week will include the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, where young visitors can visit just one participating museum during half-term to win a prize, such as a den-making kit, or six museums until the end of March 2025 to win a brand-new scooter.

Rachael Rogers, spokesperson for the Welsh Museums Federation, which organises the Festival said:

“With just under a month to go, we’re excited to welcome visitors through our doors during October half-term, as part of the Welsh Museums Festival. Whether you’re looking to dive into Welsh history or explore the incredible exhibitions on offer, planning your day out will ensure that you can make the most of our annual event.”

Some of the museums taking part in the Festival include:

North Wales

Porthmadog Maritime Museum

Royal Welch Fusilier Museum

Sir Henry Jones Museum

Mold Museum and Library

Greenfield Valley Museum and Heritage Park

Storiel

Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw

Penmaenmawr Museum

Oriel Môn

Brambell Natural History Museum

Wrexham Museum

Yr Ysgwrn

Ruthin Gaol Museum

Conwy Culture Centre

Llŷn Maritime Museum

South Wales

Nantgarw China Works Museum

Abergavenny Museum

Torfaen Museum

Chepstow Museum

Firing Line Museum, Cardiff Castle

National Museum of Cardiff

Pontypridd Museum

Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Rhondda Heritage Park

Shire Hall Museum

Mid and West Wales

The Egypt Centre

Dylan Thomas Centre

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre

National Wool Museum

Parc Howard Museum

Dylan Thomas Boathouse

Carmarthenshire Museum

Milford Haven Museum

National Waterfront Museum

Glynn Vivian Art Gallery

Swansea Museum

Y Gaer, Museum, Art Gallery & Library

Ceredigion Museum

CARAD TimeScape Rhayader

The Welsh Museums Festival is generously funded by the Welsh Government and organised by the Federation of Museums and Art Galleries of Wales, the leading advocacy body for Welsh museums.

For more details and to start planning your day out, visit here.