Diversity and Inclusion Awards Celebrate Change Makers Across Wales

The winners of ThinkEDI's Diversity and Inclusion Awards Wales 2024 sponsored by Ogi have been announced.
The event celebrated diversity, equity and inclusion in Wales and included a performance from Tenovus Cancer Care, Jon the Instant Wellbeing Guy and a speech from Janey Howell, the High Sheriff of the Vale of Glamorgan.
The winners were:
- Inclusive Service Award: Motion Control Dance
- Inclusive Health Professional Award: Anne Taplin, Occupational Therapist, Cardiff and Vale Health Board
- Inclusive Digital Professional Award: Gemma Helyer, BOX UK
- Inclusive Employer Award – Joint Winners: Welsh Connection and Metal Seagulls
- Inclusive Start-Up Award: Baldilocks
- Inclusive Education Professional Award: Louise Robinson, Specialist Teacher, Pencoedtre ASD Base
- Inclusive Social Enterprise Award: Fflamingo
- Inclusive HR Professional Award: Judith Germain, Maverick Paradox
- Inclusive Creative Professional Award: Emily Nicole Roberts, Cerebral Palsy Influencer
- Inclusive Director Award – Joint Winners: Lesley Williams and Innis Robinson
- Inclusive Charity Award: Active Angels
- Inclusive Product Award: Umbrella Faith
- Inclusive Front-line Professional Award: Tristan Harris, Social Care Officer, Vale of Glamorgan
- Inclusive Accommodation Award: River Flow Yoga, Queer Nature Retreat
- Inclusive Community Group Award: African Community Center
- Inclusive Culture Award: Cynefin Pamoja
- Inclusive Professional Community Award: Tramshed Tech
- Diversity and Inclusion Influencer Award: Molly Fenton, Health Influencer
ThinkEDI's CEO Sophie Mason said:
“To see so many of Wales's change makers in one room was such an honour. To end the year looking back at the wins of 2024 is just the best way to gear up ready for 2025 and we couldn't have done it without the support of our sponsors Ogi, Welsh ICE, WeGetDesign, ClearTechLive, DeNovo Solutions, Blake Morgan, Talent Tent, Maiflower Constructions, and World Accessible Holidays.”
ThinkEDI's Business Support Manager, Jessica Bowen, said:
“We really tried to plan the whole event to be inclusive by design. For example we had BSL interpreters, video captions, a Sensory Room, breaks for prayer time, celebratory rainbow ribbon wands to reduce the noise from clapping and we made sure the menu was completely Halal and Kosher. We'd like more events in 2025 to adopt this inclusive by design approach and remove barriers to ensure everyone is included.”
CEO Sophie Mason shared her poem I Still Have Pride, discussing her own experience as a disabled and neurodivergent person navigating the working world and her vision to change the world with the ThinkEDI app.