Diversity and Inclusion Awards Celebrate Change Makers Across Wales

The winners of ThinkEDI's Diversity and Inclusion Awards Wales 2024 sponsored by Ogi have been announced.

The event celebrated diversity, equity and inclusion in Wales and included a performance from Tenovus Cancer Care, Jon the Instant Wellbeing Guy and a speech from Janey Howell, the High Sheriff of the Vale of Glamorgan.

The winners were:

Inclusive Service Award: Motion Control Dance

Inclusive Health Professional Award: Anne Taplin, Occupational Therapist, Cardiff and Vale Health Board

Inclusive Digital Professional Award: Gemma Helyer, BOX UK

Inclusive Employer Award – Joint Winners: Welsh Connection and Metal Seagulls

Inclusive Start-Up Award: Baldilocks

Inclusive Education Professional Award: Louise Robinson, Specialist Teacher, Pencoedtre ASD Base

Inclusive Social Enterprise Award: Fflamingo

Inclusive HR Professional Award: Judith Germain, Maverick Paradox

Inclusive Creative Professional Award: Emily Nicole Roberts, Cerebral Palsy Influencer

Inclusive Director Award – Joint Winners: Lesley Williams and Innis Robinson

Inclusive Charity Award: Active Angels

Inclusive Product Award: Umbrella Faith

Inclusive Front-line Professional Award: Tristan Harris, Social Care Officer, Vale of Glamorgan

Inclusive Accommodation Award: River Flow Yoga, Queer Nature Retreat

Inclusive Community Group Award: African Community Center

Inclusive Culture Award: Cynefin Pamoja

Inclusive Professional Community Award: Tramshed Tech

Diversity and Inclusion Influencer Award: Molly Fenton, Health Influencer

ThinkEDI's CEO Sophie Mason said:

“To see so many of Wales's change makers in one room was such an honour. To end the year looking back at the wins of 2024 is just the best way to gear up ready for 2025 and we couldn't have done it without the support of our sponsors Ogi, Welsh ICE, WeGetDesign, ClearTechLive, DeNovo Solutions, Blake Morgan, Talent Tent, Maiflower Constructions, and World Accessible Holidays.”



ThinkEDI's Business Support Manager, Jessica Bowen, said:

“We really tried to plan the whole event to be inclusive by design. For example we had BSL interpreters, video captions, a Sensory Room, breaks for prayer time, celebratory rainbow ribbon wands to reduce the noise from clapping and we made sure the menu was completely Halal and Kosher. We'd like more events in 2025 to adopt this inclusive by design approach and remove barriers to ensure everyone is included.”

CEO Sophie Mason shared her poem I Still Have Pride, discussing her own experience as a disabled and neurodivergent person navigating the working world and her vision to change the world with the ThinkEDI app.