Distillery Embarks on Crowdfunding Journey for Eco-Friendly Relocation

An award-winning Welsh distillery has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help facilitate its relocation to a more sustainable venue at Upper Meend Farm in Monmouthshire – also known as Humble by Nature.

Silver Circle Distillery – first established in 2019 – was founded with the ambition of blending the art of distilling with the rhythm of nature. Since then, Silver Circle has become recognised as one of the top spirits brands in Wales boasting multiple award winning products – including their three-star Great Taste Award-winning Damson Negroni.

Humble by Nature is a working farm owned by TV presenter Kate Humble and her husband Ludo Graham; the farm also includes a rural skills centre, holiday accommodation and an on-site restaurant (The Pig & Apple).

Of the decision to relocate, co-founder of Silver Circle Distillery, Nina Howden explained,

“Joining the community at Humble by Nature represents more than just a change of scenery for us; our current site lacks the infrastructure and accessibility to meet our ambitious future plans. This move is a significant step towards realising our full potential in a beautiful, rural setting.”

The move to Humble by Nature will see Silver Circle move into a state-of-the-art building with better facilities – including underfloor heating and improved access for visitors year-round. A light-filled and airy distillery space will provide a beautiful setting for future tastings and experiences, whilst the outdoor yard will provide room for guests to enjoy cocktails in the Monmouthshire countryside, and allow for the return of Silver Circle’s popular ‘Street Food Saturday’ events.

Though exciting, Silver Circle’s relocation will involve considerable expenses, including fitting out the new venue, plumbing, electrical work, and converting the still to a new power source. To help finance this, Silver Circle Distillery has just launched a crowdfunding campaign, inviting supporters to contribute and be part of the distillery's continued journey.

In return for pledges, Silver Circle Distillery has created a range of enticing rewards for supporters to choose from – including credits to spend at the distillery shop or website, tickets to the ‘Opening Day Party’ at the new venue (which includes welcome cocktails and burgers from new foodie neighbours The Pig & Apple), and a unique opportunity to become part of Silver Circle’s distilling team for the creation of their own limited-edition, batch gin.

“We are excited to offer people the chance to be part of this exciting chapter in our story,” Silver Circle co-founder Joe Howden explained “These contributions will not only help us realise our relocation goals but also enable us to continue producing exceptional spirits whilst furthering our commitment to sustainable practices. Humble by Nature already has a biomass heating system which will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and make us less reliant on fossil fuels for heating. The modern, insulated building will also help us to reduce our energy consumption. Being part of a community with this shared ethos also opens up opportunities for future collaborations, which is very exciting!”

Kate Humble added,

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Silver Circle Distillery to the community at Humble by Nature. We love their ethos and everything they do, and very much look forward to having them at the farm.”

For more information about Silver Circle Distillery and its crowdfunding campaign, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-silver-circle-distillery-to-relocate.