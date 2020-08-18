Disabled Doctors Aren’t Getting the Support They’re Entitled to

Disabled doctors are not getting support they are entitled to and many fear unfair treatment if they speak out, BMA survey reveals

Hundreds of disabled doctors and medical students are not getting the workplace adjustments they’re legally entitled to and many say they’re too afraid to discuss their disability for fear of prejudice. These are the findings of UK wide research, published by the BMA.

More than 700 doctors and medical students from across the UK took part in the reseach1 by the Association, which found that just 55% are receiving the adjustments they need. This is despite it being a legal duty on the part of an employer, education or training provider to make sure disabled people are not substantially disadvantaged.

What’s more, 77% of respondents told the BMA that they were worried about being treated unfavourably if they disclosed a disability or long-term health condition, and only two in five (41%) said that telling their workplace or medical school had led to improved support.

One Welsh respondent told the BMA: My disability was treated as a weakness at work and I was told in no uncertain terms that I wasn’t doing enough and was letting my patients suffer by taking sick leave.”

Another doctor in Wales said:

“I feel undermined and disenfranchised, with no locus of control. By needing to be open about my health condition this has led to bullying and undermining by a number of different sources, with ‘black marks' on my training and employment record. We are vulnerable and noone checks to ensure we are supported and adjustments are in place.”

It’s often assumed that ‘adjustments’ mean physical or structural alterations, but the BMA’s survey shows that most requests relate to policies, procedures and practices and that significant numbers of disabilities are not physical.

In fact, the most commonly requested change is flexible working, with the majority of respondents (57%) saying they had asked for an alteration in their hours of work, training or study, while a further 48% had asked for time off for appointments.

Only one in ten (11%) had requested changes to buildings or premises, and around a third (34%) had asked for specialist equipment.

Nevertheless, trying to get these changes or adaptations in place can be incredibly stressful and longwinded, potentially discouraging doctors from staying in the NHS and further exacerbating the workforce crisis.

According to the survey, lengthy and complex processes, slow or only partial implementation, a lack of engagement by employers and schools, and perceived costs or impacts on others are listed as frequent barriers, with some not even asking for fear of negative career consequences.

Dr David Bailey, Chair BMA Welsh Council, said: