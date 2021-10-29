Director Appointment for GS Verde Group

The GS Verde Group has announced the appointment of experienced lawyer Garry Mackay who joins GS Verde Law as a Director for the Commercial & IP division.

A specialist in technology and commercial law, Garry has over 20 years of experience advising businesses on various IT and technology matters including SaaS, DaaS, international data transfer agreements.

Garry has held a variety of senior positions in both business and law over the course of his career, as well as running his own consultancy firm, GSM Advisory Services, that focused on providing contractual and project management services as well as legal advice.

The GS Verde Group supports businesses across multiple disciplines, providing legal, corporate finance, tax and communications advice all under one roof. Garry Mackay will be using his expertise in commercial and intellectual property agreements to strengthen the group’s offering in legal services.

Speaking on his appointment, Garry said:

“I am looking forward to taking on this new role at GS Verde Law. Technology and the law are two things that I am incredibly passionate about, and I am delighted to be lending my expertise to so many more businesses and help them reach their full potential.”

Garry marks the latest in a long string of high-profile appointments for the deal-making GS Verde Group, following the recent appointments of Joel Dunning to the Corporate Finance team, and the appointment of Fleur Riggs as the Head of Specialist Tax.

Rhian Osborne, Managing Director of GS Verde Law, and Co-Founder of the GS Verde Group said:

“We are delighted to announce that Garry is the newest addition to our senior team. He has an incredible track record within business, law and consultancy and we believe that his wealth of knowledge and experience will be an excellent asset to have within our organisation. We have ambitious plans to continue our rapid growth in the South West and Garry will undoubtedly play a vital role within it.”

With yet another high-profile appointment, GS Verde Group are on track to meet their end of year expansion targets to exceeding £4m in revenue and grow their team to over 60 employees. The Group, which has several offices situated in Cardiff, Bristol and Dublin, alongside satellite offices in Oxford and London, have even more ambitious plans for further growth in 2022.