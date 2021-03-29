The CCR Investment Prospectus – Prosperity for Our Place

Cardiff Capital Region’s Investment Prospectus – ‘Prosperity for our Place’ was recently published outlining; six core ‘cluster-related’ propositions and five key ‘enabling’ infrastructure propositions, together with a series of longer-term ‘bigger bets’ such as the creation of tidal energy and hydrogen hubs.

The framework proposed, represents a £4.2bn requirement in the form of R+D “Levelling- up” and Transport and Industrial Strategy Challenge Funding – potentially transforming the Cardiff Capital Region.

In this Digital Discussion, former First Minister Carwyn Jones, speaks to a panel of experts about what the Investment Prospectus framework could mean for the economy and communities of South East Wales, as well as the evolution of the CCR City Deal.

This episode’s panel involves – Kellie Beirne (Director of the CCR City Deal), Frank Holmes, (Partner Gambit Corporate Finance and Chair Economic Growth Partnership and Investment Panel), Gill Bristow, (Professor of Economic Geography Cardiff University) and Kevin Gardiner (Economic Growth Partnership Board Member and Rothschild Wealth Management Global Investment Strategist) in an insightful discussion about the proposed activities, impact and outcomes envisaged in the prospectus.

CCR Investment Prospectus – Prosperity for Our Place from Business News Wales on Vimeo.