Developer Sought to Bring High Quality Facilities to Prime Seafront Location

Developers are being invited to bring forward ideas for high quality new public facilities to a Gower seafront site.

Swansea Council is looking to build on the success of the redevelopment of the nearby Mumbles prom by seeking ideas to significantly improve land at Langland Bay.

The council is looking for a business to lease a 0.9-acre parcel of land close to Langland Bay beach and to add new leisure facilities to the coastline.

The site, on Alma Road, currently contains three under-used tennis courts, a public toilet block and a small, detached building that is vacant. Two further tennis courts leased to Mumbles Community Council will remain and are not included in the redevelopment area.

Any development will need to provide leisure and public toilet facilities to improve services for the public and be sympathetic to the environment.

Potential uses of the site, just outside the Gower National Landscape, include hotel, restaurant, café, shop, community and leisure facilities.

The council has no preferred specific outcome and no decisions have yet been made.

Money raised through any long lease will be ring fenced for further reinvestment. No plans have been submitted yet and any developer would need to follow a full formal planning process, including public consultation.

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism, said:

“This offers excellent potential for a commercial opportunity in a spectacular leisure destination. “A wide range of uses is possible, with a strong preference for the inclusion of new community provision. “Any scheme must be high quality and those operating it will have to run and maintain the existing – or create new – public toilets and showers on the site. “No decisions have yet been taken.”

Langland Bay is a nationally recognised leisure destination with a wide promenade, beachside café, brasserie restaurant, golf club, car parking, homes and iconic beachside huts.

The sale site is occupied by the three tennis courts that have been under-used for many years.

Any decision to grant a long lease to a developer would not affect the ongoing use of the three neighbouring courts. Mumbles Community Council manages these – including two high-quality refurbished tennis courts – under a lease agreement with Swansea Council.

The sale site features a building no longer in use as a first aid base. The neighbouring Langland Bay Lifeguard Club is not part of the site.

Cllr Francis-Davies said:

“The public continually tell us there should be more facilities for them along the seafront. They regularly mention attractions such as tourist accommodation, restaurants, cafes and other leisure facilities. “Business is clearly of the same opinion as we had great interest when we marketed this same site five years ago before we re-considered the matter. “We want something in keeping with the local environment – so no high-rise developments. Before anything comes to fruition, there’ll be the normal rigorous planning process. “The development will help Langland Bay become even more of an attraction, maintaining its beauty. We want to enhance and protect what we have so we really want businesses that are sympathetic to this glorious bay. “We want another jewel to entertain and employ people.”

The site is being marketed by land and property consultants Savills on behalf of Swansea Council.