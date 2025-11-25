Design Commission for Wales Appoints New Chief Executive

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning has announced the appointment of Jen Heal as chief executive of the Design Commission for Wales (DCFW) Ltd, the national advisory body for the promotion of design excellence across the built environment.

Ms Heal, DCFW’s deputy chief executive since April 2023, will take up the position from 1 January 2026, following the departure of current chief executive, Carole-Anne Davies.

A chartered town planner with a background in planning and urban design, Ms Heal brings a wealth of professional expertise and leadership experience. She first joined the Commission in 2014 as a design advisor delivering specialist training, client support, and professional guidance, has co-chaired its national design review service and served as commissioner for the South East Wales Transport Commission.

As deputy chief executive, she has led the placemaking agenda for the Design Commission, advising on policy and supporting practice. This included the development of its flagship Placemaking Wales Charter, working with members of the Placemaking Wales Partnership, and

playing a central role in promoting its principles across sectors through training, events, and practical guidance.

Announcing the appointment, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said:

“I am delighted to appoint Jen Heal as chief executive of the Design Commission for Wales. Her exceptional expertise and commitment to design excellence will strengthen our efforts to create thriving communities across Wales. “Good design is fundamental to placemaking, economic growth, environmental sustainability and improving quality of life for all in Wales.”

Ewan Jones, chair of the DCFW board, said:

“We wholeheartedly welcome the Minister’s announcement. Jen’s appointment reflects her outstanding expertise and passionate advocacy for the difference good design makes to wellbeing and everyday lives. “Her ability to collaborate and support, borne out by established, respected relationships across policymakers, designers and clients, will lead the Design Commission into a new era. She brings a purposeful vision to expand its influence, delivering places that work for the people of Wales.”

Ms Heal said: