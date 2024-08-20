DEPOT Cardiff Teams Up with Pasture Restaurant for One-Off ‘Bavarian Feast’ Event this October

This October, DEPOT Cardiff will be hosting an exciting new event in partnership with Pasture Restaurant; their ‘Bavarian Feast’ promises huge sharing platters of meat cooked over fire, traditional Bavarian beers and an Oktoberfest atmosphere to rival even the liveliest beer halls in Munich.

The one-of-a-kind dining experience is set to take place on Saturday 5th October and will bring all of the fun, flavour and festive spirit of Bavaria right to the heart of the Welsh capital.

Despite moving locations three times over the last ten years, DEPOT has established itself as one of the best-loved entertainment brands in the city. Based just a stone’s throw from the bright lights of the city centre in an area of exciting regeneration and development, the venue’s eclectic, industrial character and proud independence makes it the natural home for some of Cardiff’s most exciting events. Meanwhile, Pasture Restaurants are a celebration of fire-based cooking and incredible local ingredients, coupled with slick, engaging service. The Cardiff restaurant boasts a busy open kitchen which showcases charcoal grills and live fire cooking, and dry aging cabinets displaying whole cuts of beef. The beef is selected from farms in Wales & the South West, all which have been raised on pasture. Earlier this year, Pasture Cardiff was also ranked 48th in the 101 World’s Best Steak Restaurants 2024.

The DEPOT X Pasture Bavarian Feast will kick off at 11:45am, with lunch service beginning promptly at 12:30pm. Tables of 6 – 8 people will be treated to huge feasting platters, piled high with fire-roasted meats along with a wide variety of pickles, sauces and sides; all of the food is designed for sharing and getting stuck in, and crafted by the talented chefs from Pasture Restaurant. The DEPOT bar will also be stocked with a range of traditional Oktoberfest beers served in customary steins, and a live Oompah band will bring the festival atmosphere to life.

Alec Wilkinson, Events & Sustainability Manager at Pasture Restaurant said:

“We’re finishing off a successful summer of events taking our signature fire cooking to bespoke locations within our communities, and we can’t wait to end it in style with one of our biggest events yet, at DEPOT in Cardiff. At Pasture our mantra is fire, meat, music – and at this event, it will be experienced like never before.”

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at £55 per person and will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, 22nd August 2024. For pre-sale access, sign up here