Denbighshire County Council is Seeking an Operator for the Queen’s Market in Rhyl

Work to create a mixed use development in the centre of Rhyl is progressing and the Council is now commencing the process to secure an operator to manage the development.

The Queen's Market will be located in the newly developed Queens Building and will provide a mixed-use hall, offering a collection of Artisan eateries, retail and events space.

The development includes 18 individual units, including 5 hot food units, a double-sided bar and large flexible events space internally and an external area capable of holding events, markets or seating.

The building is a key catalyst project within the Councils wider Rhyl regeneration programme.

Recent major projects in the area have attracted multi-million pound private and public sector investment including:

Renovation of the Pavilion Theatre and creation of the ‘1891' Restaurant

Two national branded hotels

A co-working space for new enterprises

The SC2 Waterpark and Ninja Tag

The Pont y Ddraig Bridge and Harbour improvements

Gerddi Heulwen housing and community park

Traders interested in operating at the Queens Market are also being encouraged to register their interest for a space.

Cllr Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation said:

“This is a very important step for the Queen’s Buildings project and a brilliant opportunity for local traders. “Work to demolish the buildings has already resulted in supplying Denbighshire Businesses with work and individuals with placements through the councils Working Denbighshire scheme, however this is where the benefits to the county intensify further and I am very excited to follow the next steps.” “This project will be an asset to the County and will benefit the whole of Denbighshire’s economy. I would encourage anyone interested in being the operator or wishing to trade at the Queens Market, to express their interest as soon as possible.”

If you would like to operate and manage the Queen’s Market or are interested in trading at the site, please contact us – https://www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/community-and-living/regeneration/rhyl/queens-buildings/opportunities.aspx