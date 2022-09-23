Principality Voted Best Building Society for Mortgage Customer Service in the UK

For the fifth year running, Principality has been named as the Best Building Society for Customer Service by the What Mortgage Awards.

Wales’ largest building society received the award after a 21-week voting campaign by What Mortgage, which allowed customers to rank each building society in the UK. Principality was also highly commended in the Best First-time Buyer App and Best Variable Rate Mortgage Lender categories.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“We are delighted to have received this award for the fifth year in a row, particularly as it is voted for by our members and customers. As a mutual building society, the members and communities we support are the beating heart of our business. “It continues to be a difficult time for the mortgage market and in recent years we’ve worked hard to differentiate ourselves and to offer exceptional customer experience to everyone who chooses to buy their home through us. We’ve also made a considerable investment in our mortgage system technology to streamline the mortgage journey and make the process a more transparent and seamless experience for customers, colleagues and brokers. “It’s also great to see our First Home Steps app in the Best First-time Buyer App category being recognised. We launched the app in 2020 to support and guide first time buyers in the process of buying a first home and to be highly commended in such a competitive market is a great achievement. “This award is a fantastic recognition of all of the hard work our dedicated colleagues have put in to provide great, consistent customer service. We know our members need our support more than ever now, and as a mutual with over 160 years’ experience, we are committed to providing the service they need during these difficult times.”

Kate Saines, What Mortgage Digital Editor said: