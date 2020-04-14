Denbighshire Council Thanks Local Business for Donation of Protective Masks

A significant number of protective masks have been donated to Denbighshire County Council by a St Asaph firm.

The face masks have been donated by Qioptiq and were delivered to the Council by Vale of Clwyd MP James Davies who helped organise the donation.

The masks will be used by the Council’s social care workers including those in residential and nursing care homes, domiciliary workers and social workers while a number were also donated to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Cllr Bobby Feeley, the Council’s Lead Member for Well-being and Independence, said:

“I would like to thank Qioptiq and James Davies on behalf of the Council and all of our staff in social care. “This donation will protect our key workers and vulnerable residents across the county. This is a fantastic example of our community working together and supporting each other during this difficult time. “It is encouraging to see a local business rallying round to help key workers deliver essential services which are helping protect lives. “We are sourcing protective equipment from a number of sources and donations like this help ensure we have a good supply of equipment moving forward.”

Dr Davies said:

“I wish to thank the company for the generous donation. Our frontline staff are doing truly amazing work in this moment of national emergency.”

Peter White, Managing Director, Qioptiq Ltd and Vice President Excelitas Land Equipment, said: