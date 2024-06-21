Deloitte Promotes Seven New Directors in Wales

Deloitte has announced the appointment of seven new directors in Wales as part of the firm’s annual round of promotions.

Simon McNamara, Alex Mooney, Bhavik Patel, Alice Viles and Adam Wareham have all been promoted to the position of director within the firm’s Tax & Legal practices. Ian Edwards and Jamie Garland have been promoted to director within the firm’s Enabling Functions team.

In addition to the seven director promotes, there have been 187 promotions throughout Deloitte’s Welsh practice. The firm has also welcomed eight new apprentices through its award-winning higher-level apprenticeship Brightstart scheme, which is run in partnership with Cardiff and Vale College, and a further 18 entry level apprentices.

Ian Howse, senior partner in Deloitte Wales, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone who has achieved a promotion this year and to recognise our seven colleagues who have been promoted to director. They will play a significant role in the continued growth of Deloitte’s business in Wales across a range of disciplines. “The Welsh economy is going through a transformation process, with energy transition, the digital economy and new and emerging technologies playing a role as the industrial base is being reimagined and reinvigorated. Deloitte has been in this market for more than 100 years, and I believe we have the power to drive this transformation and continue to make a real and positive impact on our people, our clients and wider society in Wales.”

Dave Tansley, practice senior partner for Wales and the South West of England, said:

“The promotions we are announcing this month are demonstration of Deloitte’s ongoing commitment to Wales. I’m excited to see how our team continues to make a difference in Wales, which has a unique opportunity to innovate and drive real change in the years ahead.”

Deloitte employs more than 1,600 people in its Cardiff office and more than 30 in Port Talbot, providing professional services to clients in the region and further afield, as well as accommodating the firm’s centralised business operations. Deloitte’s Cardiff office is the largest office in the UK outside of the firm’s London headquarters.

Deloitte, in partnership with Cardiff and Vale College, has to date awarded more than 150 apprenticeships at its Cardiff Delivery Centre. This has enabled opportunities outside of traditional accountancy or consultancy roles for people who may not previously have considered a career within professional services.