Delivering a Greener Future

Written by Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director, IOD Wales

With the promise of a new 10-year Wales Infrastructure Investment Plan for a zero-carbon economy, our new Welsh Government has set out a clear vision to deliver a better, fairer, and greener future for us all.

The appointment of Vaughan Gething as Minister for the Economy and Julie James as Minister for Climate Change gives us the opportunity for a green transformation that benefits our environment and our economy.

It was just last week that UK Government launched their Plan for Wales. Simon Hart MP, as Secretary of State for Wales, has promised an ambitious programme of renewal that will generate jobs and prosperity in our local communities.

Speaking to an online audience of representatives from Welsh business, industry and tourism, Simon Hart MP explained to us all how the UK Government will aim to build back better and greener from the pandemic by investing in digital infrastructure, providing financial backing for green industry and supporting jobs and growth right across Wales in the coming months and years.

In Westminster and the Senedd, there are lots of warm words about delivering a greener economy that nurtures innovation, drives growth and creates jobs. It’s now time to see positive action with all parties working collaboratively to do what is right for Wales.

Our incredibly successful, world-class vaccination programme is evidence of just what can be achieved when we work as one nation. Pooling our talents, sharing our resources and celebrating our joint successes will undoubtedly help us to build back better and make the right decisions for future generations.

Our commitment to achieving net zero, our industrial heritage and our natural resources give us a once in a life time opportunity to reshape our economy; creating a strong and sustainable future for all.

Indeed, Vaughan Gething highlighted the need for a strong partnership with the UK Government when addressing the UK Steel Council last week. He has committed to helping Wales-based steel companies to make the transition to a low carbon future as part of a strategy for industrial decarbonisation.

Support for renewable energy projects is also important if we are to realise the ambition of becoming a global leader in green technology. We’ve got such fantastic natural assets here in Wales; let’s use that to deliver progressive change and build our economic infrastructure for long-term sustainable home-grown industries.

A fairer, greener and more prosperous Wales is waiting for us but it needs us all to work together to make it happen. It’s only then that we will thrive