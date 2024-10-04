Degree Apprentice Graduates with First-Class Honours after 35 Years in Engineering

An engineer is set to graduate with first-class honours after embarking on a Degree Apprenticeship scheme at the age of 52.

Paul Corry, a Production Technical Manager at LSN Diffusion in Llandybie, will graduate in November with a first-class honours BEng degree in Materials Science. At the age of 52, Paul started the degree apprenticeship programme at UWTSD's Swansea campus in 2020, marking a pivotal moment in his career after over 35 years in engineering.

Despite holding a BSc in Health and Social Care obtained a decade earlier, Paul said he recognised the need to deepen his technical expertise in engineering. His decision to pursue a degree apprenticeship in Materials Science was driven by a desire to enhance his knowledge and skills, particularly in understanding the processes behind production techniques.

Materials Science Engineers are at the forefront of discovering and developing the best material solutions for products. Graduates find a wide range of employment opportunities focused on metallurgical industries, such as aerospace, automotive, biomedical, and sustainable development fields.

“The Materials Science degree was perfect for increasing my technical knowledge, and it’s given me the tools to think differently about engineering problems,” he said.

As part of his degree apprenticeship, Paul undertook a work-based project for his dissertation, focusing on optimising atomisation processes within the company. His project, which involved switching from gas-based to water-based methods, resulted in substantial cost savings and energy efficiency improvements for LSN Diffusion. The success of this project highlights the direct impact his academic journey has had on his company’s operations.

Paul said his experience as a mature student gave him a unique perspective in the classroom. With decades of industry experience, he found that he could apply academic theories directly to practical scenarios, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

“My experience helped join the dots between what I was learning and what I’d been doing in the field for years,” he added.

Beyond his own academic success, Paul has also been an advocate for apprenticeships within his workplace. He has mentored new apprentices at LSN Diffusion, guiding them through the challenges of the programme and sharing his passion for lifelong learning.

“Apprenticeships are invaluable for developing critical thinking, professionalism, and problem-solving skills. I encourage everyone to approach them with commitment and an open mind,” he said.

Paul said balancing full-time work with academic studies and personal life had been challenging.

“Returning to education after 35 years was tough, especially while working full-time. But the support from my family, my company, and the university made all the difference. It’s been incredibly rewarding,” he says. He often dedicated his weekends and lunch breaks to studying, demonstrating the discipline and dedication required to succeed.

Paul plans to continue his academic journey with a master’s degree, and ultimately hopes to transition into a mentoring role.