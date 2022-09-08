Deadline Extended for Cardiff Business Awards Nominations

Cardiff-based businesses have an extra week to submit their entries into the highly anticipated Cardiff Business Awards.

Businesses in all sectors are being encouraged to enter the 8th Cardiff Business awards before the nominations deadline closes on Friday 16th September 22.

The prestigious Cardiff Business Awards were launched in 2015 to celebrate those businesses in Cardiff making a difference and championing the City.

Businesses and individuals in Cardiff can submit their entries across 17 categories, with those shortlisted invited to attend the awards ceremony at Cardiff City Hall on November 11th.

On the call for nominations, founder of the awards Liz Brookes said:

“Knowing how busy September is for people after the summer holidays, we’ve decided to extend the deadline by one week. We are delighted with the number and calibre of organisations which have entered so far, but we don’t want anyone to miss out. “If you want to nominate, you’ve got just one week to get in touch and ensure the business of your choice is recognised among the most progressive organisations in Cardiff. “So if you know of anyone making a real difference, it’s time to get your entries in.”

The Cardiff Business Awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management is being supported by headline sponsors Euroclad and Business News Wales as its media partner.

Jo Polson, Director of Vindico, who are one of this years sponsors and a previous winner of the awards said;

“The Cardiff Business Awards gave amazing recognition to the partnerships, projects, and client collaborations we’ve been part of. It also helped us raise the profile of the exciting work we had in the pipeline following our win, too. We're now paying it forward by sponsoring the Innovation Business of the Year category for 2022. “We’ve never seen so much innovation and talent coming out of Wales. We’re just not very good at telling the world about it. “My hope is that by shining a light on the category we can support fellow Welsh innovators and encourage more change here in Wales. I see no reason why Wales cannot be the next innovation powerhouse of the UK – and beyond – we just need to get better at shouting about it!”

Also sponsoring the awards this year is Landsec, the owners of St Davids Shopping centre who join Cardiff Metropolitan University, Charles Stanley Wealth Management, Cardiff Council, EY Incentives, Genesis Biosciences, Living Wage Cardiff, Visit Cardiff, United Worldwide Logistics, Lexon and Stills.

The deadline for entries into the Cardiff Business Awards will close on 16th September 2022. For more information visit https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/