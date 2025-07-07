de Novo Solutions Sponsors Rising Formula 4 Star Daniella Sutton

Digital transformation company de Novo Solutions is sponsoring 16-year-old Daniella Sutton for the 2025 motorsport season.

Daniella is the 2024 BRSCC Inaugural Scholarship Champion. She is one of the small but growing 4% of women competing at motorsport's highest levels, and she is also managing Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

Daniella discovered her passion for motorsport at six years old through go-karting, earned her motorsports licence, and rapidly ascended the ranks, excelling in the Daniel Ricciardo Championship UK and the Total Karting Zero UK North Championship before clinching the prestigious BRSCC Inaugural Scholarship Championship.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Chief Executive of de Novo Solutions, said:

“When I founded de Novo, it was always a core principle that we would nurture young and aspiring talent, Daniella embodies everything we value: precision, innovation, and the determination to turn challenges into success. Her data-driven approach to racing, her ability to perform under pressure, and her resilience in overcoming personal challenges mirror exactly the kind of mindset we foster within our own team and the cutting-edge digital solutions we deliver to our clients. Following the success of our key strategic partners Oracle and ServiceNow involvement in F1, we're excited to get involved at the grassroots level with someone who has real championship potential.”

Daniella added:

“What drew me to de Novo is how closely our values align. They understand that success comes from precision, data-driven decisions, and never giving up – exactly what it takes in motorsport. As someone who's had to overcome challenges and push boundaries in a male-dominated sport, having a sponsor who champions innovation and believes in breaking traditional barriers is incredibly meaningful. I am delighted to be working with de Novo and excited for our partnership to develop.”

Founded in 2021, de Novo utilises Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow technologies to deliver value-focused digital transformation services to public and private sector organisations.