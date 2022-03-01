DAY 9 – The Wales Week London Podcast

Welcome to day 9 of the Wales Week London daily podcast, exploring the of activities and events that celebrate and promote everything that is great about Wales, in London and around the world.

Today Co Founders Dan Langford, and Mike Jordon are joined by guests including the Switzerland ambassador Markus Leitner, actor Guy Masterson and Head of UK Projects at Furrer+Frey AG, Noel Dolphin who talk to host Mark Powney from Business News Wales about the some of the latest events today at Wales Week London.