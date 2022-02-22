DAY 1 – The Wales Week London Podcast

Welcome to the Wales Week London daily podcast, exploring the of activities and events that celebrate and promote everything that is great about Wales, in London and around the world.

Each day Join Co-Founders Dan Langford, Mike Jordan and guests who will be talking to host Mark Powney from Business News Wales about the latest daily happenings from this annual Welsh showcase.

Wales Week has enjoyed the contribution of many famous Welsh people, we've worked with many leading brands and held events at some amazing venues across London – Ryan Giggs, Sam Warburton, the Prime Minister, Rhod Gilbert, BBC Wales, Welsh National Opera, Jamie Roberts, American Embassy, Westminster Cathedral, WRU, The Shard, Penderyn, the Old Bailey, CBI, Guildhall, Ian Rush, IoD, Welsh Football Association, James Dean Bradfield, PwC, RADA, 10 Downing Street, Urdd, Barbican, London Stock Exchange, . . .