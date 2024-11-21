Dairy Co-operative Names Paul Savage as New Chair of the Board of Directors

South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has announced that Paul Savage has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors from the 1st January 2025 when the current chair, Bernard Harris steps down.

With a distinguished career in the dairy industry and over 25 years within FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Mr Savage is set to bring a fresh a wave of leadership to SCC, the company said.

From a village near Huddersfield, Yorkshire, his most recent role as Agricultural Director Arla saw Mr Savage spearhead efforts to foster dairy farming initiatives and promote products as a fundamental part of a sustainable food system. His extensive experience in management, sales and supply chain has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation.

Mr Savage’s appointment marks a significant milestone for SCC as it continues to expand and enhance operations. In welcoming Mr Savage to SCC, Moss Jones, President of the Society said he and the Board looked forward to working together to continue delivering shareholder value to its members.

Mr Jones continued,