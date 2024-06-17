Dairy Adds Major Supermarket to List of Retailers Stocking its Butter

A family-run dairy has added another supermarket to a list of retailers stocking its products.

Aldi has joined other Welsh retailers, including Waitrose, M&S, Tesco, Lidl and Asda, in stocking Castle Dairies Welsh Spreadable Butter (500g) in 32 of their stores across Wales.

Caerphilly-based Castle Dairies has been churning cream for more than 50 years.

Nicola Pretty, Head of Brand and Development at Castle Dairies, said:

“We are excited to bring back our beloved Welsh Spreadable butter to Aldi shoppers in Wales. This partnership allows us to share our passion for quality and tradition with a broader audience, offering a taste of Wales to kitchens across the country.”

The product was awarded a 1-star Great Taste Award in 2022, a highly commendable and competitive award. Comments from judges included, “Creamy and spreadable. We thought that this was a great example of a spreadable butter. Creamy and salty with a lasting taste on the palate. Clean finish.”

Castle Dairies produces Red Tractor, Halal and Kosher accredited butter, with cream from Red Tractor Farms.