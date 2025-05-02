Cynon Taf Community Housing Group Bolsters Executive Team with Three Key Appointments

Cynon Taf Community Housing Group (CTCHG), a housing association based in Rhondda Cynon Taf which looks after more than 2,000 homes, has appointed three new Directors.

The appointments come as the Group moves forward with delivering its new strategic plan for 2025 – 2029 with a mission to provide quality homes for current and future generations and be an inspiring, trusted community partner and employer.

Angharad Rogers, currently Head of Housing at CTCHG, will move into the role of Director of Housing and Communities, with responsibility for subsidiary Down to Zero in her portfolio. Angharad has worked at CTCHG for almost 20 years and will use her insights and knowledge of the Group’s tenants and communities to maximise its impact locally.

Emma Brute will take up the new role of Director of Organisational Development and Business Improvement.

A housing professional by background, Emma is currently Head of Information and Business Transformation at United Welsh. She brings expertise in leading customer-focussed transformation resulting in increased customer satisfaction, streamlined operations and enhanced compliance.

Emma also brings governance experience as a Board member of Cyfannol Women’s Aid and, previously, of Monmouthshire Housing Association.

Owain Roberts, recently Director of Property and Place at Newport City Homes, will take up the new role of Director of Assets, Decarbonisation and Growth. He will be responsible for the Assets and Development teams and will take on the technical oversight of the Group’s decarbonisation work and Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

Owain brings significant industry experience in property maintenance, development, repairs, building safety, asset management and decarbonisation and in driving service improvements. He also has previous governance experience as a member of the Board of Blaenau Gwent Care & Repair.

All three Directors will join Group Director of Finance, Alison Williams to form the Group’s Executive Team, reporting directly to Auriol Miller, Group CEO.

Auriol Miller, CTCHG CEO, said: