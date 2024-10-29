Cybersecurity Firm Launches New Advanced Course to Counter Skills Shortage

Cybersecurity company Seiber has launched a new Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Practitioner Course.

The Mumbles-based firm provides consultancy and training services. The five-day course and associated exam has been designed to elevate proficiency in OSINT, and is aimed at delegates from a range of sectors and disciplines.

The firm says the launch of the course comes at a critical time, as the global cybersecurity industry faces a well-documented shortage of advanced skilled professionals. In the UK alone, 50% of businesses struggle with cybersecurity shortfalls, 33% of which lack advanced skills, it says.

The OSINT Practitioner course has been officially approved by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) under its NCSC Assured Training scheme. The scheme is working to make high-quality cyber security training easily identifiable and accessible to cyber security professionals, and works in conjunction with APMG which evaluates the course material, the trainers and the administration processes surrounding the course.

The course has been written and developed by Seiber’s Managing Director, Anthony Daly, who has more than two decades of experience, in both the public and private sectors.

Anthony said: