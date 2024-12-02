Cyber Innovation Hub Celebrates Milestones in Annual Report

The Cyber Innovation Hub has launched its 2024 annual report, showcasing an “incredible” second year of achievements in boosting the Cardiff Capital Region's status as a growing cyber security cluster.

In its first year, the Hub’s Venture Building Programme saw 14 participants complete a 12-month journey to create their own companies. These entrepreneurs, many from universities across the UK, harnessed insights from domain experts and industry partners. Several participants have gone on to launch their own successful businesses, which are already gaining significant traction and investment.

Building on this success, the second cohort is now underway, drawing inspiration from the first year's achievements and forging their own paths to commercial success.

In the report’s foreword, Professor Pete Burnap, Director, Wales Cyber Innovation Hub comments:

“For the first year, I’m blown away by the energy and enthusiasm I’ve witnessed from the venture teams. It’s inspiring to see these entrepreneurs take bold steps, with some already achieving remarkable success. With our second cohort now carving their own routes, the future looks incredibly bright.”

The Hub’s Skills team has also made a huge impact, training and upskilling over 180 individuals in cyber security, including some international audiences. By delivering hands-on, context-driven courses – some accredited by nationally recognised bodies – the Hub has equipped people with vital knowledge to secure digital infrastructure.

In addition, the Hub shone a light on the region’s cyber security ecosystem through a series of “Spotlight on” articles, showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities of local businesses.

As the Hub gears up for another year, it said the goal remains to transform Cardiff Capital Region into a leading UK cyber security cluster. The Cyber Innovation Hub is funded by Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region.