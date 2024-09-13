Cutting-edge Sports and Community Hub Unveiled in Ponthir

New sports and community facilities have been unveiled at Ponthir Sports and Community Club.

Officially opened by former Welsh International and Premier League footballer Danny Gabbidon, the launch event celebrated the club’s four-year development project, which has turned it into a premier destination for sports and community activities.

The extensive project involved creating three new football pitches, and levelling the cricket and main football pitches. All playing surfaces now feature advanced underground drainage systems.

The old clubhouse has been completely redesigned to include four new team changing rooms, two officials’ changing rooms, and a disabled toilet.

A new community hub has also been constructed, providing a versatile space for various community uses, and will also serve as a clubhouse for over 500 members and visitors.

In addition to the new buildings, a new car park has been established, complete with a special surface water attenuation system designed to reduce the risk of flooding.

The facilities are suitable for use by all genders and age groups and all patio areas have been renewed and raised to provide level access to the buildings.

Former Director and Club Secretary John Parfitt, who led the club’s search for external funding, said:

“These facilities are not only designed to accommodate the growing number of sports teams but also for the benefit of the local community. “The community has embraced what the club has to offer by supporting us while we were seeking planning permission and licenses, and by choosing PSCC as the place to visit with the family.”

The £750,000 investment in these new facilities brings the total investment over the past four years to more than £1 million.

The funding was secured through the FAW’s Cymru Football Foundation, The Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme, and Cricket Wales, along with contributions from the club’s own resources.

It represents the largest investment in community and sports facilities ever made in Ponthir.

Tony Pead, Treasurer and Director at the club, who has been instrumental in project managing the build, added: “I'd like to thank all the local businesses, friends and neighbours whose support has been so vital to this outcome.”

David Leech, Torfaen Council’s Strategic Director for Adults and Communities, said: