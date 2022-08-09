Creative Wales Supports Esports as Wales Win Medals at the Commonwealth Games

The first ever Welsh e-sports team headed to the 2022 Commonwealth Games’ Esports Championships in Birmingham recently to compete in the prestigious inaugural main event, thanks to support from the Welsh Government’s Creative Wales agency.

Creative Wales recently confirmed £25,000 in funding to Esports Wales to help with their next stage of growth. The funding will support the establishment of a Welsh league, which will then lead to representation at tournaments in the UK and beyond.

The funding will help secure coaching and training for staff and teams, enable the hosting of new in-person and awareness-raising events, and support membership growth and marketing.

The contest at the Commonwealth Games, was held between the 6th-7th August, featuring topflight esports athletes from across the nations of the Commonwealth, with Esports Wales fielding teams in six categories:

Rocket League Open

Rocket League Womens

Dota 2 Open

Dota 2 Womens

Efootball

Efootball Womens.

Wales won gold in the Rocket League open, silver in eFootball women’s and bronze in the eFootball open.

Esports is a form of competition using video games played competitively for spectators, typically by professionals.

Esports is a growing industry. It provides people of all-abilities the opportunity to participate a wide range of competitions, providing them with the opportunity to develop new and existing skills.

Esports Wales, the not-for-profit Welsh body for competitive and grassroots gaming, has had an action-packed summer at the Commonwealth Esports Championships, amidst a growing awareness of the scale and potential of this new industry.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said:

“Esports is an exciting and inclusive new development for sport and for Wales. I’m delighted we have been able to support the establishment of Wales’ first ever Esports team, which will further support the growth of the games industry in Wales.

Chief Operating Officer of Esports Wales Jack “Anders” Lawrence said: