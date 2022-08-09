£7.5 Million Luxury Glamping Resort Opens in Mid Wales

A multi-million pound, luxury glamping resort focused on the health and wellbeing of its ‘staycationing’ guests has opened its doors at a beautiful Mid Wales location.

Overlooking the picturesque upper Severn Valley at Caersws, near Newtown, Love2Stay Mid Wales aims to make visitors feel totally in harmony with nature by helping them to relax and unwind in the peaceful location.

The £7.5 million resort, which is being developed in three phases, has an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam and treatment rooms, well-equipped fitness suite, reception area, coffee shop and outdoor beach area as its centrepiece.

The first phase of development includes 31 luxury glamping lodges, each with their own hot tub, two play areas for children of different ages, a nature play area and a recreational lake for water sports.

All the accommodation, which includes a dozen Black Barns, six Woodland Lodges, nine Hillside Cabins and four Wren’s Nest double lodges, is available to be booked online by visiting the Love2Stay Mid Wales profile on Hoseasons.

When fully developed, the resort will have 125 glamping lodges which will allow families and couples to escape from their busy lives into the tranquillity of the Mid Wales countryside.

Designed to maximise its valley side location, the resort is the Mid Wales equivalent of the original, successful Love2Stay resort in Shrewsbury, which is operated by Salop Leisure.

Up to 30 jobs are being created by Love2Stay Mid Wales, which has appointed Lukasz and Eloise Gutowski as resort managers and Laura Wilde as marketing officer.

The resort is now looking to recruit new team members for front of house and coffee shop positions. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Lukasz and Eloise have previously worked in the leisure industry in Europe and North West Wales whilst Laura previously worked for Salop Leisure and Love2Stay in Shrewsbury.

Free wi-fi is available across the resort but Love2Stay Mid Wales wants to encourage guests to put away their digital devices and spend quality time together enjoying the facilities, the spectacular scenery and the great outdoors.

The 28-acre site, on which the resort is being developed, was previously home to Mid Wales Golf Centre.

Trevor Bebb, who owns the resort with his wife Patricia said,

“Following eight months of hard work, we are delighted to be launching Love2Stay Mid Wales and look forward to welcoming our first guests to our luxury resort,”