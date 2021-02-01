Creative Industries – Pathways to Accessing Industry Best Training

The fast-evolving Film & TV cluster in Cardiff Capital Region is becoming a global destination for some of the best screen productions being made anywhere in the world.

How good is it? How great could it become? And how can people from all backgrounds break into it? Chair Allison Dowzell, Managing Director of Screen Alliance Wales put those questions (and more) to a panel of people who are helping make it all happen – provoking some fascinating insights into an increasingly valuable sector and a growing employer in South Wales.

In this first episode guests include: Sue Jeffries (MD of Sgil Cymru), Richard Moss (MD of Gorilla Post-Production) and Tom Ware (Director of Production & Performance, Faculty of Creative Industries, University of South Wales), who each give an honest assessment of where this industry is right now; and where it could go in the future.