Creative Boom in Wales ‘is Boosting the Economy’

Creative industries in Wales are forming a “booming sector” which is growing at a faster pace than the Welsh average.

Latest statistics on sectors supported by Creative Wales show an annual turnover of £1.5 billion generated in 2023, an increase of over 10% on the previous year.

Welsh Government Skills Minister Jack Sargeant said the ‘booming sector’ offered “exciting and rewarding opportunities” for future generations.

Other highlights in the statistical report show:

Over 3500 businesses now operate in the creative industries in Wales, a 12% increase since 2018

Over 35,000 people are now employed within Creative Wales priority sectors, in addition to a significant freelance workforce

Annual turnover has increased for TV and Film, Gaming, Digital and Music sectors

Welsh Government says the creative industries are widely recognised as one of Wales’ major success stories. It says this follows more than a decade of investment by the Welsh Government since the industries were identified as having significant growth potential for Wales.

Creative Wales was established by Welsh Government in 2020 and it has supported priority creative sectors to sustain momentum and grow during a particularly volatile period for both the economy and the sector due to industry and global challenges, including the pandemic, it says.

Several Creative Wales-supported productions have enjoyed notable success recently such as: hit Netflix series Sex Education; HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon; BBC’s and Lost Boys & Fairies; Bafta-winning feature film Chuck Chuck Baby; the remote broadcasting of the 2024 Paralympic Games from the Cymru Broadcast Centre in Cardiff; and this year’s Welsh Music Prize winner, Lemfreck. Wales Interactive, the Welsh based games company behind smash hit gothic horror game Sker Ritual, has also received support from Creative Wales.

Since it was established, Creative Wales-supported productions have contributed to an expected £313 million of conditional spend into the Welsh economy on everything from employment and skills development to filming sets and business growth. This is from £26.5 million of investment in production funding.

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Rebecca Evans, said:

“We should be shouting from the rooftops about the strength and success of our creative industries in Wales. These figures demonstrate what we already suspected – that the film and TV, music, games, digital, animation and publishing sectors are now important employers here with turnover and jobs growing at a rate well above the Welsh average. “In addition to providing funding support, Creative Wales has a track record of supporting home-grown talent and attracting international creative projects. Over the past year we’ve taken Welsh companies to major conferences, festivals and trade fairs in the US and Europe, with more planned for the future. “I was delighted that a recent FSB report included feedback from the sector around the positive impact that Creative Wales is having. Creative businesses can be assured that, through Creative Wales, we will continue to work closely with them to help ensure the sector has a vibrant, sustainable and healthy future.”

The figures show there are now 3,595 businesses operating in the creative industries in Wales, an increase of 11.8% on 2018 figures. This compares to an increase of 3.5% in the number of businesses across the Welsh economy.

The priority sectors supported by Creative Wales provide jobs for 35,100 in Wales (plus additional freelancers) – an increase of 8% on the previous year which is, again, above the Welsh average.

The Welsh TV and film industry alone delivered a turnover of £460 million to Wales during 2023. Successful productions such as House of the Dragon, Men Up and Lost Boys & Fairies have showcased Welsh locations again this year and helped to further build Wales’ global reputation as a first-class place to make excellent TV and film, says the Welsh Government.

This year Creative Wales also supported the new Cymru Broadcasting Centre which will deliver a raft of sporting and other productions from Cardiff over the next three years with a real focus on building up the skills base. The first broadcast from the centre in August saw thousands of hours of remote footage from the 2024 Paralympics in Paris being streamed from Cardiff back out to Channel 4 viewers across a range of channels.

Latest figures indicate that Wales’ digital and music sectors are also performing well. Digital generated a turnover of £303 million in 2023, and music generated £262 million, with figures suggesting the turnovers of both sectors are up significantly on the previously year.

Beyond their economic impact, productions supported by Creative Wales also contribute to the development of an increasingly skilled, diverse Welsh creative workforce, the Welsh Government said.

Skills Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: