Cowbridge Estate Agents Celebrate 30th Anniversary

A local chartered surveyors and estate agents is celebrating 30 years in Cowbridge by unveiling its new brand.

Harris & Birt, formerly Brinsons & Birt, is marking its anniversary with a name change.

Established in 1991 by David Birt, the business is retaining the name of its founder, while taking on the name of its now-owner and director Richard Harris.

Offering professional expertise throughout the residential, commercial and rural property industry, the company’s extensive local knowledge has seen it at the heart of the property scene in the Vale of Glamorgan for the last three decades.

Based on the high street in Cowbridge, Harris & Birt offer clients a personal approach to residential agency, as well as a variety of complementary services including commercial property agency, property management and rural land consultancy across south Wales.

Manging Director Richard Harris, said:

“We’re delighted to be celebrating 30 years in Cowbridge with a name change to Harris & Birt. The new name reflects our past and celebrates our future. “We’re proud to have been at the heart of the local property scene for the last three decades and despite the new name, you can still expect the same personal approach, the same friendly and experienced team and the same extensive local knowledge. “As we move forward as Harris & Birt, we’re looking to cement our position in the Vale of Glamorgan as a leading Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents combining modern marketing, traditional values, and local knowledge to offer our clients the best experience.”

The 30th anniversary comes on the back of a record year for the business having grown by 100%.

David Lakin, director of Harris & Birt, says: