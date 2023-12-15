Cowbridge Building Society Branch Achieves £200 Million in Mortgage Balances

Swansea Building Society has proudly announced that its Cowbridge branch has surpassed a significant milestone, with total mortgage balances now exceeding an impressive £200 million. This achievement comes just six years after the branch's opening on December 15th, 2017.

The Cowbridge branch had previously celebrated reaching £104 million in mortgage balances and over 450 mortgage accounts by the end of May 2021, demonstrating remarkable growth in less than four years since opening. That amount has now doubled in just over two years, and now stands at an impressive £202 million. This success is attributed to Swansea Building Society's personal approach to mortgage lending and the implementation of a five-year plan that involved strategic investments in infrastructure, staff, and technology.

Swansea Building Society is known for its competitive mortgage rates and a personalised, tailored, and common-sense approach to lending. By manually underwriting loans and not relying on credit scoring, the Society has garnered widespread appreciation in South East Wales.

The Cowbridge branch has been particularly successful in catering to the needs of self-employed individuals, professionals, high-income earners, those pursuing home construction or renovation, and property owners looking to let on a short-term basis.

Richard Miles, East Wales Area Manager/Head of Savings & Marketing, and his dedicated team – Martin Lewis, Business Development Manager, David Osterland, Cowbridge Branch Manager and Dan Goulding, Business Development Manager (Monmouthshire), along with their assistants – have played a crucial role in achieving this remarkable milestone. Their proactive approach, strong community networking, and understanding of the region's needs have significantly contributed to the branch's rapid growth in mortgage balances.

Richard Miles, Area Manager and Head of Savings at Swansea Building Society, said:

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone within six years of the Cowbridge branch being established. This achievement is a testament to a great team effort and the wider support of Swansea Building Society. It highlights the value of our personable, face-to-face business model, enabling us to understand individual circumstances and develop niche products to meet their needs.”

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, added:

“This mortgage balance milestone is an incredible achievement for our Cowbridge branch, in just six years in business. It reflects the culmination of our initial five-year plan, emphasising investments in infrastructure, staff, and technology. Our success is largely due to our dedication to ensuring customers can speak to a real person about their finances when – and where – they need to.”

The Society looks forward to continuing its commitment to providing exceptional service and helping more people in South East Wales and beyond achieve their homeownership dreams.