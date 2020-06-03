County Council Extends Support to Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has received over £10,000 in support from Pembrokeshire County Council in recognition of the vital and unique evidence-based work it carries out, supporting children and young people who have lost a loved one. In addition, the Council will further 50% match-fund a new Assistant Clinical Lead post for 2 years to help the charity manage demand and plan for the future.

The charity, based in Milford Haven, will use the money to expand service provision through the recruitment of a new member of staff and to also provide anticipatory grief services to prepare children and young people who are living with a loved one with a life-limiting condition. Up to a third of children currently referred to Sandy Bear could benefit from this service.

Sandy Bear is as an independent charity and is staffed part-time by 3 individuals who are supported by a dedicated group of volunteers. The charity was founded by Anita Hicks and Karen Codd along with a small group of committed trustees in 2017. Since then, the charity has received 150 referrals and supported over 100 children and their families, with evidence-based bereavement support.

The new funding from Pembrokeshire County Council will aid the charity through increased demand for services and loss of income resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic whilst, at the same time, helping Sandy Bear to broaden their service offering. Sandy Bear remains dedicated to supporting children and young people up to the age of 18, to improve and strengthen their emotional health and well-being, who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Ceri Crichton, Charity Development Lead of Sandy Bear says:

“We’re delighted that Pembrokeshire County Council is investing in Sandy Bear and the children, young people and families we help, especially at this challenging time when demand for our service is rising. We look forward to working closely with the Council over the coming years and we remain committed to providing exceptional therapeutic support for children, young people and their families who have suffered the loss of a loved one.”

Gareth Edwards, Group Manager, Prevention and Early Help at Pembrokeshire County Council says: