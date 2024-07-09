Country House Hotel Welcomes New Director

A hospitality professional who has managed award winning hotels across the UK has returned to Wales to become director of a leading country house hotel.

Calum Milne is running Palé Hall, at Llandderfel, near Bala, an AA Five Red Star, Relais & Chateaux destination luxury country house hotel, with an acclaimed AA three-rosette and Michelin Green Star fine dining restaurant.

He previously held a similar role at Llangoed Hall, a country house hotel established by the late Sir Bernard Ashley at Llyswen,near Brecon, which he led to a series of hospitality industry awards. He was also a tourism ambassador for the Prince of Wales during his previous 15 years working in Wales.

Calum, who has also managed award-winning hotels in England and Scotland, has been recruited by entrepreneurs Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, new owners of Palé Hall. Calum said the owners have a number of investment plans in the pipeline, including developing a sculpture trail and offering chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce guided tour packages.