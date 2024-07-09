Country House Hotel Welcomes New Director

A hospitality professional who has managed award winning hotels across the UK has returned to Wales to become director of a leading country house hotel.
Calum Milne is running Palé Hall, at Llandderfel, near Bala, an AA Five Red Star, Relais & Chateaux destination luxury country house hotel, with an acclaimed AA three-rosette and Michelin Green Star fine dining restaurant.
He previously held a similar role at Llangoed Hall, a country house hotel established by the late Sir Bernard Ashley at Llyswen,near Brecon, which he led to a series of hospitality industry awards. He was also a tourism ambassador for the Prince of Wales during his previous 15 years working in Wales.
Calum, who has also managed award-winning hotels in England and Scotland, has been recruited by entrepreneurs Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, new owners of Palé Hall. Calum said the owners have a number of investment plans in the pipeline, including developing a sculpture trail and offering chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce guided tour packages.
“There are so many coincidences about me being here that it was obviously meant to be,” said Calum. “Palé Hall was built by a Scotsman in the style of a Scottish baronial castle, and now another Scotsman is back running it. Palé Hall and the surrounding area are stunningly beautiful and the new owners share my passion and enthusiasm for the hospitality industry. I have been fortunate to live in Wales for 15 years and I know how special the country is in terms of the fantastic scenery and places to visit.
“Here at Palé Hall, we are just 90 minutes from Manchester Airport which makes it a very attractive destination for visitors from America and other countries. I plan to tour the United States with Celebrated Experiences and will be working closely with Visit Wales to promote the hotel and this part of Wales.
“I shall also be entering the hotel for awards to showcase our green credentials. We already produce 65% of our own energy through hydro power and are introducing new measure to save water.
“The owners have some very exciting plans in the pipeline to support the local community and attract more visitors to Bala, so watch this space. We are determined to be good neighbours and to support the community in any way possible.”