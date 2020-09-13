Council’s Education Director to Leave Post Next Year

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Director of Education, Aled Evans, has declared his intention to step down from the post with effect from the end of March 2021.

Staff have been informed that Mr Evans announced his decision to the council’s Chief Executive Steve Phillips earlier this month.

Mr Evans was appointed Director of Education, Leisure and Lifelong Learning at Neath Port Talbot Council in 2013 and during his tenure the Directorate has been successfully inspected by Estyn securing good outcomes across all aspects, has delivered an ambitious 21st Century Schools Programme and seen standards improve year on year within Neath Port Talbot schools.

Former head teacher and school advisor Mr Evans had formerly been Head of Education Development and Inclusion Services at Neath Port Talbot Council.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Rob Jones, said: