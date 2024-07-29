Council Leader to Express ‘Serious Concern’ to UK and Welsh Governments over Funding

Neath Port Talbot Council has passed a motion calling on its Leader Cllr Steve Hunt to write a letter of serious concern to the UK and Welsh Governments over funding for local councils.

The cross-party motion was taken at a full meeting of Neath Port Talbot Council.

It follows advice from Welsh Government that local authorities in Wales should plan for no increase in Revenue Support Grant – the money given by Welsh Government to councils to run services – in the next financial year.

The motion says the letter from Cllr Hunt should express serious concern over the potential for no uplift to the Revenue Support Grant and call on UK and Welsh Governments “to provide adequate funding to enable the sustainability of councils”.

Addressing the council, Cllr Simon Knoyle, the council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Performance and Social Justice said: