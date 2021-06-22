Convey Law Nominated for Two Major Property Awards

Convey Law has been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service and shortlisted for two awards at the ‘Oscars’ of the property world: the ESTAS – the Estate Agent of the Year Awards.

Convey, based in South Wales, has been shortlisted for the National Conveyancing Group of the Year Award and the Regional Award for Wales.

The ESTAS are the largest awards for the residential property industry and honour the best agents, conveyancers and mortgage advisors in the UK.

The awards are powered by the ESTAS online customer review platform, which enables property professionals to demonstrate the customer service standards they deliver for their clients.

ESTAS reviews can only be completed at the end of the property transaction and a strict verification process ensures reviews are genuine. This year’s shortlist has been calculated following the evaluation of 60,000 client reviews.

Convey Law Managing Director Lloyd Davies said:

“These awards directly represent the incredible effort put in by those in the property and conveyancing industries who have worked so hard to provide outstanding customer service to their clients despite the extreme challenges they have been faced with triggered by the pandemic, the surge in the market because of the Stamp Duty holiday and remote working across the whole chain they have been dealing with. “It has been one of the busiest times in our history at Convey Law with record numbers of transactions this year so we are proud to be finalists at these prestigious awards where our valued customers who have actually experienced our conveyancers’ excellent service effectively decide who will win.”

The 18th annual ESTAS will take place on 22 October 2021, hosted by “Location Location Location” host and property expert Phil Spencer in front of an estimated 1000-strong audience at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. The grand final will be the first live event in the property industry calendar since the beginning of the pandemic.

Phil Spencer said:

“To make it onto The ESTAS Shortlist is a great achievement in itself. The ESTAS Awards are based on real feedback, from real clients experiencing real service so they provide genuine proof of the service levels that a firm is delivering to clients. “Now more than ever high-quality customer service is crucial if home movers are going to realise their dream of getting the property they set their hearts on.”

ESTAS Founder Simon Brown commented: