Contractor Hands Over Prestigious Lodge Development at Luxury Welsh Resort

The final luxury holiday lodges at Bluestone National Park Resort have been handed over by main contractor SJ Roberts Construction at a ceremony marking the early completion of the resort’s £24m investment programme.

A total of 80 platinum lodges have been delivered by SJ Roberts and its sister company, Lowfield Timber Frames, all of which have been built with sustainability at the heart of design.

Constructed with high-quality sustainable timber frame kits, each of the lodges is heated via air source heat pumps and boast features that include stylish décor, high ceilings and their own private sunrooms.

Speaking on the completion of the project Matthew Roberts, Construction Director at SJ Roberts Construction, said:

“Bluestone is a very well-regarded holiday destination and as a family-owned Welsh business like SJ Roberts, we share many of the same values – not least of all around working progressively towards a more sustainable future. “Timber is well-recognised as not only a sustainable and renewable construction material, but it also has a low carbon footprint, which made it perfect for this project. Using timber frames allowed us to partner with our sister company Lowfield Timber Frames and equipped us with the means of delivering this project quickly, thereby lessening the impact to guests on site, as well as the local community.”

Marten Lewis, Director of Sustainability at Bluestone, added: