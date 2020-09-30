Construction Starts Converting Cardiff Hotel into New Apartments

Neath-based construction firm J.G. Hale Construction has started work on an innovative scheme that will transform the former landmark Blue Dragon Hotel on Newport Road, Cardiff, into 49 new apartments for the over 55s.

Working on behalf of Wales & West Housing and with Asbri Planning, the scheme will create 49 apartments across three storeys and include a mobility scooter store, refuse store, and garden landscaped area.

The Blue Dragon Hotel was once a thriving hotel but, after being derelict for several years, it has now been demolished to make way for the new development.

J.G. Hale Construction is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The company is committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers.

David Harrhy, J.G. Hale Construction’s group managing director, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Wales & West Housing on this landmark site that will redevelop what was once an important site and a landmark building in Cardiff. We are committed to working with local supply chains to build something innovative that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Joanna Davoile, director of development for Wales & West Housing, said: