Construction Starts Converting Cardiff Hotel into New Apartments

Neath-based construction firm J.G. Hale Construction has started work on an innovative scheme that will transform the former landmark Blue Dragon Hotel on Newport Road, Cardiff, into 49 new apartments for the over 55s.
Working on behalf of Wales & West Housing and with Asbri Planning, the scheme will create 49 apartments across three storeys and include a mobility scooter store, refuse store, and garden landscaped area.
The Blue Dragon Hotel was once a thriving hotel but, after being derelict for several years, it has now been demolished to make way for the new development.
J.G. Hale Construction is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The company is committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers.
David Harrhy, J.G. Hale Construction’s group managing director, said:
“We are delighted to be working with Wales & West Housing on this landmark site that will redevelop what was once an important site and a landmark building in Cardiff. We are committed to working with local supply chains to build something innovative that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”
Joanna Davoile, director of development for Wales & West Housing, said:
“There is a severe shortage of affordable housing in Cardiff. We are working together to bring this prominent site back into use to create modern homes that will build a real sense of community and connectivity for the older people who will live there.
“The location is excellent, close to the city centre, with access to all the local facilities Roath has to offer. The homes are designed to support a community feel with high quality outdoor space. Each apartment has wide doorways, open plan living and wet rooms, which help to support people to live independently for as long as possible.
“We are pleased to be working with J.G. Hale Construction under our 10-year partnership. We aim to build 2500 new homes across Wales over the next five years and J.G. Hale Construction will play an important part in helping us to achieve this.”