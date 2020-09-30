Swansea City Unveil Ministry of Furniture as Official Club Partner

Swansea City has unveiled Ministry of Furniture as one of the club’s Official Club Partners for the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Ministry of Furniture, who emerged from the closure of the Port Talbot Remploy factory in 2013, have established a reputation for designing and creating inspirational interiors for the smallest or largest workplaces.

The Ministry of Furniture team adapted quickly to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and have designed and produced a range of protective screens for workplaces using their existing machinery, skills and materials.

These products have been adapted for use within NHS facilities, public reception areas, shops, bars, restaurants, schools and offices. The technology has played a key role in helping many businesses reopen safely as lockdown has eased.

The company also used its skills and equipment to branch out into making masks and face protection for key workers during the crisis, donating thousands of masks during the pandemic.

It also played a key role in converting facilities in the local area into field hospitals to help the NHS cope with treating Covid-19 patients.

Ministry of Furniture also recycles furniture at its Ystalyfera factory, leading the way in developing environmentally-friendly solutions and upcycling furniture.

“We are delighted to be working with Swansea City for the 2020-21 season,” said Graham Hirst, managing director of Ministry of Furniture. “We are a business with social aims, and we have always seen our strong commitment to sport in our community, at both grass roots and senior level, as a way of supporting our long-term goals and visions as a company. “We wish the Swans every success for the 2020-21 season and are looking forward to being a part of their journey for many years to come.”

Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, Swansea City’s head of commercial, added: