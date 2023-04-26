Construction Commences on Flagship £13.5m Health and Wellbeing Village

A Welsh construction firm has begun work on a major expansion of medical services in Ellesmere Port which will help transform health outcomes in the area.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction has started the development of the new Great Sutton Medical Centre after a ground-breaking ceremony involving NHS representatives and key community members.

The GP practice, which will replace the current building on Old Chester Road, will form part of a major investment in community health and care services within the region.

The purpose-built centre, which will allow for the village’s three medical practices to fall under one roof, will contain space for a pharmacy, a dentistry, and an MRI-scanning and ultrasound unit alongside a dedicated ambulance bay.

As part of the wider development of the site, Wynne will also construct a new village hall and facility for the Great Sutton Scouts to allow for the troop to return to the site after relocating from their existing hut in 2022.

Foundational works are underway on site for the project, which is scheduled to complete in September 2024.

Mark Wilson, project manager at Wynne Construction, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to start work on bringing this significant investment to healthcare in the region and the team is already hard at work making this modern facility a reality. “As part of all builds we work on, we are also excited to work with our supply chain to offer work experience and apprenticeship opportunities which will build a lasting legacy for the area which will stand bright alongside this cutting-edge development. “We have a long history of delivering high-quality healthcare facilities, and it is a pleasure to work with Great Sutton Medical Centre and NHS Cheshire and Merseyside to transform health outcomes in the area through this build.”

The 34,000 sq ft site has been designed from the ground up to provide community access to enhanced green spaces and community allotments.

Dr Andy McAlavey, GP partner at Great Sutton Medical Centre, said:

“After eight years of planning we have finally reached the day when we break ground in order to create a wonderful community asset. I would like to thank everyone who has put their time and expertise into this project thus far. “Our plans and dreams have been to create a setting that meets the needs of our patients. Our local community deserves the best facilities we can offer to help manage their health issues and improve their wellbeing. “The range of resources within our buildings will aspire to meet those needs and I look forward to our local community benefitting from this exciting development as soon as possible.”

Laura Marsh, associate director of transformation and partnerships at NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, said:

“Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care System are really pleased to see work commencing on this development for Great Sutton Medical Centre. “After several years of partnership working between NHS commissioners and the practice to develop agreed plans, we are excited that this development will offer much needed clinical capacity for the population of Great Sutton, for both primary health care and wider health and care partner organisations.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).