Construction Commences at Wrexham Industrial Estate

Building work has begun at three new sites on Wrexham Industrial Estate, marking a major milestone in the creation of 38 acres of new build commercial space by developer and asset management company, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM).

The work represents a significant employment boost for the town and the groundbreaking event saw Sarah Atherton MP and a number of local businesses join FIREM on site to celebrate the company’s ongoing investment strategy in Wrexham.

Construction is now underway at three out of five individual sites on the estate, totalling 105,196 sq ft of industrial space across two large single-unit developments and one comprising 11 smaller units. Construction is set to complete in 2022.

A fourth site has also been earmarked for future development and outline planning has been granted for 97,000 sq ft of business-to-business use. A detailed planning application is currently being drawn up.

Planning information is also being compiled for the creation of 120,000 sq ft of space on the site of The Bridgeway Centre on the industrial estate’s Bridge Road.

FIREM’s presence in Wrexham also includes the acquisition of 833,000 sq ft warehousing company, F.Lloyd (Penley) Ltd in April and a multi-let, two-acre site which includes 13 units totalling 21,000 sq ft in February.

Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management commented:

“The breaking of ground on these three new development sites signals a huge step forward in the provision of high quality commercial space in Wrexham – not to mention a sizable investment in the North Wales economy. “Our ongoing acquisition and development plan acknowledges the area’s strategic connectivity, critical location on the England-Wales border and its position as the largest industrial estate in Wales. When complete, these sites, along with our existing buildings, will boost our presence at Wrexham Industrial Estate to 1.5m sq ft, making it the largest in our 10m sq ft UK portfolio. “We’re thrilled to commence construction of these impressive new build developments and reaffirm our confidence in Wrexham’s growing economy. When complete, our presence here will provide a first-class selection of roadside retail, leisure, industrial and trade counter space for thriving UK businesses.”

Sarah Atherton MP added:

“It was a pleasure to attend the ground-breaking ceremony on Wrexham Industrial Estate and to celebrate this major investment into Wrexham. The Industrial Estate is already the largest in Wales, housing excellent businesses like Wockhardt, Net World Sports and IPSEN Pharmaceuticals, among many others, all of which contribute enormously to our local economy whilst supporting many jobs across the community too. As such, I am thrilled to have been invited to the ceremony to celebrate the new development and the opportunities for our town that the expansion will unlock. “Importantly, these new developments on the Industrial Estate should be seen as a vote of confidence in Wrexham as a place to do business, acknowledging our town’s importance within North Wales, the UK and the world, and I look forward to visiting again once the developments are complete.”

Cllr Terry Evans, Lead Member for Economic Regeneration in Wrexham, said:

“I am pleased to see work start on these much needed units which will bring new commercial opportunities to the industrial estate. This in turn will lead to new jobs, allow existing Wrexham bases businesses to expand and will bring benefits and value to the local economy. I understand that further units are being planned and I am sure they will be equally appreciated.”

FIREM’s Wrexham Industrial Estate new build portfolio includes:

Site 1 – planning application currently being drawn up for The Bridgeway Centre on Bridge Road.

Site 2 – one unit up to 25,000 sq. ft on Clywedog Road North

Site 3 – one unit up to 45,000 sq. ft on Clywedog Road East

Site 4 – 11 units ranging from 800 sq. ft to 6,000 sq. ft on Clywedog Road North

Site 5 – outline planning received for 97,000 sq ft of business-to-business use on Clywedog Road South. Detailed planning application currently being drawn up.

Wrexham Industrial Estate extends over 550 hectares and is home to over 340 businesses across automotive, aerospace, food, pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors. These businesses collectively employ over 10,000 people.

For more information on commercial, industrial and storage spaces available to let in Wrexham, contact the Business Development Team at FI Real Estate Management on 01257 263 010 or via [email protected]