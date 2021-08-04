Edenstone and Sero Enter JV to Deliver Zero Carbon Homes

The Edenstone Homes Group has teamed up with energy service and tech company Sero, to pave the way for the delivery of 6,000 zero carbon homes across Wales and the South West of England by 2030.

The two companies have come together to form an ambitious Joint Venture, that over coming months will establish a blueprint for the delivery of zero carbon smart homes, underpinning Edenstone’s ambition to be a net zero carbon business by 2025.

The South Wales based Edenstone Group has an extensive pipeline of housing projects and is looking to draw on Sero’s expertise in using renewable energy technologies (such as solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps and EV charging) and smart energy management systems to deliver cutting-edge carbon efficient homes.

Sero has developed a number of digital products to drive forward the domestic decarbonisation agenda and has a track record of delivering industry leading initiatives. This includes the retrofit of existing homes as well as the delivery of new low carbon homes, such as 225 low carbon homes at Parc Eirin in Tonyrefail (with partners Pobl, Tirion Homes and Morganstone).

James Williams, CEO of Sero said:

“We already have the technology and knowledge needed to deliver zero carbon homes, so now we need to demonstrate delivery and viability at scale – as ultimately this is where we need to get to sooner rather than later to meet net zero targets. “Through this JV we have an opportunity to show how much customers love living in low carbon homes because of the lifestyle benefits it offers around comfort and convenience, increased well-being, and lower energy bills. We need to demonstrate that zero carbon homes are what customers want, and help the industry and market adapt to achieve a position where net zero is the industry standard.”

The JV is already in the process of creating a series of pilot projects at several Edenstone sites (including Parc Ceirw Garden Village in Swansea and at Orb Drive in Newport). These demonstration homes will showcase various technology options, setting a blueprint for how the Group will look to deliver its new build homes as it moves into the future.

Martin Taylor, Edenstone managing director said:

“The climate emergency requires urgent action, and we all need to look at how we can play our part within our everyday lives. 40% of UK emissions come from households[1], meaning our homes have huge role to play if the UK is to meet its target for reducing carbon emission. That is why as a company, Edenstone is committed to ensuring we can begin delivering zero carbon smart homes as quickly as possible. We see this JV with Sero as the way to ensure we can fast track our journey to making this happen.”

Edenstone is currently building affordable and private homes on ten developments across Wales and the South West of England and due to rapid expansion, have twenty new projects in the planning process which will start in the next 2-3 years. These will see the Group build 800 homes per year by 2025.

As well as overseeing the installation of the energy technology within the homes, Sero will provide ongoing Comfort as a Service energy management for residents, who are able to manage the comfort of their home and bills using the smart Sero Life app.