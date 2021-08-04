Gambit Provides Strategic Fundraising Advice to The British & Irish Lions

Gambit Corporate Finance (“Gambit”) has provided strategic advice to The British & Irish Lions.

The Welsh independent corporate finance lead advisory firm has helped to secure committed debt facilities and contingency funding options to support the current 2021 Tour of South Africa and assist the delivery of future Lions rugby programmes.

Lions tours are steeped in history and date back to 1888. They have grown to become one of the most iconic and watched sporting events in the world, with the 2021 Tour alone expected to be watched in 157 million homes in 135 countries.

The Gambit team, led by Jason Evans (Partner), Simon Marsden (Director) and Michael Dunn (Executive), were responsible for identifying and approaching selected funders, negotiating competitive terms and providing strategic guidance to the Lions finance team on an ongoing basis as circumstances evolved.

Thelma O’Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer of The British & Irish Lions, commented:

“We are very grateful to Gambit for their valuable input and guidance on our funding options, as well as their strategic advice during what remain very challenging times. Given the rapidly changing environment we find ourselves in and the evolving assumptions around restrictions due to the pandemic, we are delighted to have a number of funding options available which meet our needs.

Gambit’s knowledge of the funding market has delivered a solution which exceeded our expectations and has provided significant comfort to our key stakeholders.”

Jason Evans said:

“It was a pleasure working with Thelma, her high calibre team and an iconic sporting institution in the Lions. Against the backdrop of the pandemic and the unique nature of the organisation’s requirements, we are delighted to have provided several competitive funding options, which offer protection against an array of potential contingencies. We wish the team well for the final Test against the Springboks this weekend and look forward to seeing continued successes both off and on the pitch.”