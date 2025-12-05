Connecting Education with Employers is Key to Future Career Paths

Fewer than one in four school leavers in Wales now has the chance to take part in work experience. Since 2015, opportunities have declined sharply, with just 24% of young people able to secure placements – a trend that limits their ability to make informed decisions about their future career path.

These are just some of the findings highlighted in a recent report from the Senedd Children and Young People’s Committee.

The report follows an extensive inquiry into routes into post-16 education and training. Over the past year, evidence has been gathered from across Wales to understand the pathways available to school leavers and the significant barriers they face. Among the challenges identified were gaps in funding and collaboration as well as the need for stronger guidance and transition support for young people.

Amid these concerns however, some regional initiatives are showing what success can look like. I’m pleased that our work as the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (NWRSP), alongside the Cardiff Capital Region RSP, was singled out in the report as good practice. In particular, our Ynys Môn Career Pathways (YMCP) programme was highlighted for making a positive difference to the options available to young people on Anglesey, strengthening links between learners and employers.

As one of four regional skills partnerships established by Welsh Government, we promote investment in skills based on regional need. Working with partners across the region is central to our vision, and we’re proud that this approach has been recognised by the Senedd Committee.

We know that access to work experience has dropped significantly in recent years. That’s why one of our priorities has been creating more opportunities locally to help learners make choices that suit them and giving them information about the growth and high demand sectors in the region. This means working closely with employers, because their involvement is essential to shaping meaningful experiences and ensuring young people develop the skills and qualities businesses actually need.

Through the YMCP pilot, our aim was to strengthen career readiness and build stronger links between education and regional workforce needs. By supporting young people to understand local opportunities and progression pathways, we can help them make informed decisions about their next steps.

One of the young people who took part in the Ynys Môn Career Pathways pilot was Freya Tomblin, an aspiring architect and Year 13 student at Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni. She told us how the programme opened her eyes to the opportunities available locally. Each week, different companies from the construction industry came in to speak with learners about the projects they’ve worked on, the roles within their businesses, and the skills they look for.

Freya explained that before taking part, she assumed she would need to move to a big city to pursue her career. Hearing directly from local employers helped her realise the range of opportunities on Anglesey and confirmed her ambition to study architecture at university. Stories like Freya’s show why this work matters; by connecting education and employers, we can give young people the insight they need to make the right choices and understand the skills that businesses value.

The Senedd report recognises the importance of this approach and calls for wider collaboration to address the decline in work experience and improve careers guidance. Its recommendations will be debated early next year, and we welcome the focus on ensuring young people across Wales have clear, supported pathways into post-16 education and training.