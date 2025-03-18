Conference for Agricultural Shows Across Wales to be Hosted by RWAS

A one-day conference which brings together agricultural show representatives from across Wales to discuss key industry developments and share best practice is to be held in Mid Wales next month.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) will host the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) Wales Conference on Friday, April 25 at the Montgomery Pavilion on the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

Agenda topics will include digital marketing strategies, the latest updates from Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wales and improving accessibility at agricultural events.

“We're delighted to welcome all show organisers from throughout Wales to this valuable networking and knowledge-sharing event,” said an RWAS spokesperson.

Agricultural show representatives can secure their place at the conference by visiting: https://rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/ASAO2025 .